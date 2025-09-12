Foreign nationals from China, Japan and Indonesia who were among those detained for over a week by US immigration authorities at the site of Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution’s battery plant under construction in Georgia will have their accommodation costs in Korea and return airfare fully covered, according to industry officials on Friday.

A chartered Korean Air flight carrying 330 workers released from a US immigration detention center in Georgia landed at Incheon Airport on Friday afternoon, eight days after their arrest at the Hyundai Motor-LG Energy Solution battery plant site.

The group included 316 South Koreans, 10 Chinese, three Japanese and one Indonesian. The plane departed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday morning (US time) and touched down at Incheon after a nearly 15-hour journey.

Immigration authorities reportedly granted conditional entry to the workers on board, as many of them are believed not to be carrying passports.

LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Engineering jointly funded the charter flight, with LG allocating first- and business-class seats to those requiring medical care. The companies also arranged vehicles for workers and their families, as well as tailored support from assigned managers.