LG Energy Solution is covering the full cost of transport and care for employees and partner company workers who returned to Korea on Friday after spending about a week in an immigration detention center in Georgia.

As the 330 returning workers, including 47 LG Energy Solution employees and workers from partners and subcontractors of the battery-maker and Hyundai Engineering, arrived at Incheon Airport on Friday, the Korean battery maker offered drivers and vehicles for the returning personnel and the family members coming to the airport to take them home.

LG Energy Solution is also providing a manager to follow up with support for its own employees and those of its partners.

The battery maker reportedly paid about 1 billion won ($720,000) for the charter flight. Passengers requiring medical attention were seated in the plane's first- and business-class seats.

According to local reports, LG Energy Solution plans to offer the employees a month's leave until the end of the Chuseok holiday, which ends on Oct. 9, while providing medical checkups.

Hyundai Engineering is expected to provide similar care services for partner company workers who were detained.

LG Energy Solution issued an apology to those who were impacted and their family members the previous day, thanking government officials and everyone who worked tirelessly for their release.

“LG Energy Solution will further strengthen its management system to prevent and respond to problems that may arise in overseas workplaces and minimize impacts on its business,” the company said.