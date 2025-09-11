Korea’s Hanwha Group is advancing its efforts to build ships in the US through a partnership with the American Bureau of Shipping, which certifies that a ship’s key apparatus meets mandatory classification requirements.

Hanwha Power Systems, the group’s energy device manufacturing unit, announced Thursday that it received Approval in Principle for an ammonia-fueled gas turbine designed for a standard 174,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit liquefied natural gas carrier. The milestone is part of a joint development project between Hanwha and ABS, launched on Aug. 13.

The approval confirms the technical feasibility of the turbine’s basic design, providing a foundation for the development of a commercially viable ship propulsion system using ammonia, a fuel with significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions than conventional fossil fuels.

Earlier, the device manufacturer, along with affiliates Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Systems, signed an agreement with ABS on Tuesday to jointly study cybersecurity systems, aiming to develop security solutions that comply with US regulations.

“The technologies (we are developing with ABS) will be applied primarily to ships built in the US,” a Hanwha official said. “We also aim to work with ABS to establish global standards and promote the adoption of these technologies worldwide.”

The company now operates the Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania, which it acquired for $100 million in 2024, while exploring further acquisitions to participate in US efforts to strengthen local shipbuilding capacity.

As a private classification society, ABS approval is not legally mandatory for shipbuilding in the US. However, ABS holds significant influence, serving as a benchmark for securing financing and obtaining government approvals for ship operations within the country. In particular, ABS has accumulated extensive experience through its role as its certifications for ship safety and compliance are often recognized by the US government.