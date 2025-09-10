South Korea voiced "serious concern" Wednesday over Israel's air strike on Qatar's capital the previous day, calling it an "unacceptable" act that violates Qatar's territorial sovereignty.

The statement by the foreign ministry's spokesperson came a day after Israel struck Doha in an attempt to kill Hamas leaders gathered to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Israel's attack was an unacceptable act that violated Qatar's territorial sovereignty, and our government expresses serious concern over the possibility it will lead to a further worsening of regional instability," the spokesperson said.

"Our government highly assesses Qatar's mediation efforts for peace in the Middle East, and calls for the efforts of parties involved for a swift ceasefire and release of hostages," the spokesperson added. (Yonhap)