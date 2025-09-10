Veteran singer and entertainer marks 30th anniversary with surprise move to AI enter-tech company

Singer and television personality Kim Jong-kook, who celebrates his 30th debut anniversary this year, has signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation, the agency best known for representing G-Dragon of Big Bang and esteemed actor Song Kang-ho.

Galaxy Corporation on Wednesday announced Kim as its third signed artist overall and only its second musician. The move came as a surprise across the industry, as Kim has spent more than a decade managing his career through his own label, Turbo JK Company, which he founded in 2012.

His departure also marks the end of a long partnership with Kim Gap-jin, who had managed him since 2008 and served as a director at Turbo JK. Earlier this year, Gap-jin left the company to become head of the entertainment division at K-Tigers, an entertainment company specializing in Taekwondo and broader media projects.

Galaxy Corporation said Kim Jong-kook’s decision to join aligns with its vision of merging entertainment with cutting-edge AI technology. The company highlighted his long-running dual career — from his debut as part of the dance duo Turbo in 1995 to his solo success since 2001 and his popularity on variety shows such as “Running Man” and “My Little Old Boy.”

“With his remarkable achievements as both a group member and solo artist, as well as his unique presence as an entertainer, Kim Jong-kook embodies the spirit of a multi-entertainer,” Choi Yong-ho, CEO of Galaxy Corporation, said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are honored to open a new era of AI-driven entertainment together with him.”

Kim Jong-kook is one of the few figures in Korean entertainment history to have earned both the nation’s top music and variety show awards.

In 2005, he became the fourth and final artist to sweep grand prizes at all three major music awards, following legendary singer Kim Gun-mo and iconic boy groups H.O.T, and g.o.d. In 2020, he won the grand prize at the SBS Entertainment Awards, making him the only individual to have won both top honors in music and variety.

The veteran singer is currently preparing to mark his 30th anniversary with a new album and concert under his new agency.