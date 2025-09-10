Bandmates confident 'Ready 2 Rumble' will stick in people's minds

Inspired by the "vibe check" meme that took social media by storm, All(H)ours returned more powerful with its fourth mini album, "Vibe Check Failed (VCF)," on Monday evening.

"Vibe checks" invite people to express their present emotional status, having emerged as an ironic dark meme in September 2019.

"We didn't want to simply copy what is currently popular or trending. Instead, we wanted to express our own unique style and identity. And by doing so, we see this album as kind of a challenge, but also an opportunity to stand out and prove our musicality to a wider audience," Masami told reporters during a media showcase held at Sangam MBC New Building in Mapo-gu, Monday evening.

This marks the K-pop group's return to the music scene nearly seven months after it last met fans with third EP "Smoke Point" in February.

Leading the five-track package is "Ready 2 Rumble," co-written by Han-bin and Masami. The lead track blends hybrid trap -- an electronic dance music subgenre that blends the signature elements of trap music -- and growling-style hooks that show off the group's aggressive and powerful side, packing a lot of excitement into three minutes.

"The song's sound matches the title. It feels loud, powerful and explosive -- almost like a roaring noise. But at the same time, the rhythm keeps changing in unexpected ways, making the song stick in people's minds," On:N explained, expressing confidence in the new song.

Apart from "Ready 2 Rumble," the side tracks are also hidden gems, the group emphasized.

The first track on the album, "VCF," is a hip-hop style opener infused with strong energy, while "Do It" is a groovy rhythm track of '90s new jack swing with a modern twist. Also included are "Good Job," sung by Kun-ho, Xayden, Masami and Hyun-bin, and "La Vida Loca," sung by You-min, Min-je, On:N and Kun-ho.

"It is an album that all of the members have put in so much effort, making music inside airplanes and hotel rooms while we were on our fan concert tour," Kun-ho explained.