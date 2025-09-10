Two members of EXO are poised to release solo music.

Suho will drop his fourth solo EP “Who Are You” on Sept. 22. The mini album is made up of seven tracks, including the title track. The alternative rock number, recorded in both Korean and English, will convey his calm acceptance of a breakup.

The group leader’s last solo effort was his third EP “1 to 3” in May 2024, which debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 29 regions.

One week later, Chen is set to drop his fifth EP, “Arcadia.” It has been almost 1 1/2 years since his previous solo set “Door,” which topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 26 regions.

Meanwhile, a teaser poster was uploaded on EXO’s social media Monday. It read “When we become true one, a new world awakens,” referencing the group's debut lore. It also included "December 2025," which fans speculated to hint at a full-group return after Sehun is discharged from the military this month.