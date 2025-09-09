Leeum Museum of Art unveils oldest traditional painting of tiger, magpie for first time; National Museum of Korea hosts costume contest, Saja Boys performance.

With global buzz around Netflix's “KPop Demon Hunters” still going strong, two major museums are rolling out special programs allowing visitors to enjoy Korean culture not only through art, but through playful engagement.

Leeum Museum of Art in Yongsan, central Seoul, recently opened its “Tigers and Magpies” exhibition, featuring the two beloved animals frequently found in Korean traditional paintings. The tiger and magpie are often shown as Korean cultural mascots. They also prominently appear in the Netflix hit film as characters that have come to be callled Derpy and Sussie.

Among seven works on view is the “Hojakdo” painting dating from 1592, the oldest extant piece of Korean painting of a tiger and magpie, which is being shown to the public for the first time.

Tigers, which were believed to protect against misfortune, were a common theme in folk paintings. The power of the tiger was believed to be such that paintings of tiger pelts were even sometimes hung in rooms to ward off evil spirits, according to the museum.

Related merchandise — from envelopes, lap blankets, bath mats and key rings to socks and message cards — are on sale at the museum and via its online store. The exhibition runs through Nov. 30.

National Museum of Korea, meanwhile, will kick off “Dress Like a Museum Exhibit,” a costume play and photo event, on Sept. 26. During the three-day event, the main yard of the museum will feature three themed photo zones — “Silla Crown,” “Liberation” and “Tiger” — offering free rentals of traditional attire.

In the Tiger zone, visitors will see a “Hojakdo” painting re-created in a contemporary style, while the Silla Crown zone, in commemoration of the upcoming APEC 2025 summit in Gyeongju, will re-create a dazzling golden chamber alongside a replica of a Silla royal crown. Marking the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation, the Liberation zone will convey messages of freedom, according to the national museum.

On Sept. 27, people are invited to dress up in traditional Korean attire or costumes inspired by "KPop Demon Hunters" characters for a contest that starts at 2 p.m. Twenty visitors will be selected as best dressers on the spot and receive popular merchandise items from the museum.

Ten finalists among 83 participants in the online preliminary contest of “Dress Like a Museum Exhibit” will receive awards at the same time.

A male dance influencer costumed as a member of the movie's villainous Saja Boys will also perform live at the museum at 3 p.m. on Sept. 27.