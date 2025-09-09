Ridi's short-form series venture makes further foray into Japanese market

Kanta, the short-form series platform operated by South Korean digital content company Ridi, is expanding its library with short-drama adaptation of the hit Korean variety program "Midnight Horror Story."

Ridi announced it will prerelease in Japan the short-drama adaptation "The Swamp that Eats People: Susalgwi’s Grudge," (translated) based on “Salmokji,” a popular episode of MBC’s Sunday variety show "Midnight Horror Story," via Kanta. The series will also roll out in other regions, sequentially, after the Japan debut.

Jointly produced by MBC and CAC, the project is a distinctive take on adapting a Korean variety show IP through short-form drama conventions for overseas release.

“Kanta is expanding its genre spectrum by both discovering new IPs and reinterpreting existing popular IPs as short dramas,” a Ridi representative said, adding, “Through such IP diversification and localization strategies, we plan to offer global users a broader K-content experience.”

Japan emerges as one of the fastest-growing markets for short-form series. According to global research firm Sensor Tower, Japan’s in-app purchase revenue for short-form dramas rose 57 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, outpacing other large content markets including China (48 percent) and the United States (20 percent).

Kanta was officially released by Ridi on July. The application is currently available for download on Japan’s Google Play Store and Apple App Store.