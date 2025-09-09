Ateez to meet fans in 9 cities from January to April

Riding high on global popularity, Ateez is bringing the "In Your Fantasy" tour to Asia and Australia next year.

In a poster released by the group, Ateez announced the group will meet fans in Taipei, Taiwan on Jan. 24, Jakarta, Indonesia on Jan. 31 and Singapore on Feb. 22. With more details to follow, the K-pop act will then head over to Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, and later head to Manila in the Philippines, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Macao and Bangkok between March and April.

The world tour marks a return to Australia for the group about six years since it last performed there as part of its first world tour, "The Expedition Tour," in 2019.

Ateez kicked off the "In Your Fantasy" world tour at Inspire Arena in Incheon in July, and has already visited 12 cities in North America, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Mexico City. The eight-member group will continue the tour in Japan, with concerts scheduled in Saitama Sept. 13-15, Nagoya Sept. 20-21 and Kobe Oct. 22-23.

Meanwhile, Ateez will release its second Japanese full-length album, "Ashes to Light," on Sept. 17, marking a new musical project in Japan four years after its last album, "Into the A to Z," released in March 2021.