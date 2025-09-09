Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts has become the first hotel brand in South Korea to export kimchi to the United States. Some 7 tons of its signature Walkerhill Hotel Kimchi were loaded into shipping containers Monday, destined for the US West Coast.

The move comes as global interest in Korean food has surged alongside the global spread of the Korean Wave. Kimchi, known for its health benefits, has gained popularity internationally, and demand has steadily risen in key markets. Walkerhill, recognizing this opportunity, spent nearly two years preparing for the export initiative.

The exported kimchi, which includes both napa cabbage and young radish varieties, is made using the company’s premium SUPEX Kimchi recipe. Walkerhill has also optimized packaging for overseas distribution. The initial shipment will arrive in California by Sept. 23, where it will undergo customs clearance before entering local markets.

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts’ export kimchi brand, Walkerhill Hotel Kimchi, is produced with a focus on maintaining the right salinity and temperature through a traditional brining method. The company also emphasizes using the finest ingredients and a secret broth made from eight different ingredients to deliver a unique flavor profile.

The brand will initially target areas in the US with large Korean populations, such as the West Coast, with plans to expand to additional regions in the future.