Oman’s Vision 2040 is aligned with the capabilities of Korean firms, according to Mohsin Hamad Al Hadhrami, undersecretary at Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, in an interview with The Korea Herald.

Oman’s Vision 2040 places green hydrogen at the core to diversify the economy beyond hydrocarbons, boost non-oil sectors, and link growth with sustainability.

Oman through Hydrogen Oman or Hydrom views green hydrogen as a strategic enabler for transformation and net-zero 2050 commitments.

Hydrom is Oman's state-owned agency overseeing the Gulf country's national Green Hydrogen Strategy.

Korea’s leadership in hydrogen technologies, EPC delivery, and industrial applications directly supports Oman’s ambition to be a reliable producer and exporter of clean hydrogen, according to Al Hadhrami.

“For Korean firms, this technology offers a natural complementarity,” Al Hadhrami told The Korea Herald.

“Korean expertise in electrolyzers, fuel cells, and large-scale project execution can accelerate this transition, while Korea’s growing demand for clean energy ensures a stable and strategic partnership across the value chain," he underlined.

Al Hadhrami was in Seoul to present Oman’s structured hydrogen ecosystem and highlight the country’s third green hydrogen auction round in Duqm.

Duqm is an Omani port with a special economic zone covering 2,000 square kilometers and 90 km of coastline.

Korean firms have a timely chance to join Oman’s Third Green Hydrogen Auction in Duqm, with early engagement for project and strategic foothold aligned with Korea’s future hydrogen needs, he said.

He highlighted Oman–Korea’s stable ties and urged Korean EPCs and SMEs to join Oman’s hydrogen sector early via Hydrom’s transparent auction process.

The Omani government has set the deadline for submitting the Statement of Qualification as 31 Oct. 2025, with bid submissions due by 31 Jan. 2026.

“In the coming stage, Korean firms should prioritize forming alliances, engaging with Hydrom, and preparing for Round 3 through its transparent Auction Platform,” Al Hadhrami said.

"For Korean EPCs and SMEs, this clarity of role is a distinct advantage," he told The Korea Herald, recommending Hydrom's single, transparent point of entry into Oman's hydrogen sector.

He cited engaging early through a structured auction process, where projects and land are awarded under frameworks that de-risk development, as the most effective approach.

“Those who act early will secure a meaningful foothold in Oman’s hydrogen sector and establish clear pathways to supply Korea’s future clean energy demand,” Al Hadhrami suggested.

He stressed Hydrom’s role as Oman’s hydrogen orchestrator — shaping strategy, allocating land, ensuring transparent auctions, coordinating shared infrastructure, and incubating new areas to align with the national vision.

According to Al Hadhrami, Oman has an advantage in land availability, with 65,000 square kilometers reserved for renewables and 50,000 square kilometers for green hydrogen under a master plan.

“For Korean companies, this means Oman is not simply another hub but a strategic partner prepared to deliver cost-competitive hydrogen at scale.”