Ahead of warrant hearing, leader of now-defunct Save Korea compared government to Nazis, said President Lee 'has to die'

Christian pastor Son Hyun-bo, known for making politically charged comments and leading massive rallies in support of the now-impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been arrested for violating the nation's election laws.

Son, a senior pastor of the Segero Presbyterian Church in Busan, had spoken in favor of conservative candidates prior to the presidential election in May and education chief election in April this year. He has been accused of violating the Public Official Election Act and the Local Education Autonomy Act.

The 63-year-old was also the leader of Save Korea, a far-right group that organized massive rallies earlier this year, calling for former President Yoon's reinstatement during his impeachment trial.

The group was officially disbanded after the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the parliamentary impeachment of Yoon over his Dec. 3 imposition of martial law. But Son and other promient members of the group have continued to make controversial comments about President Lee Jae Myung, who won the ensuing early election as the left of center Democratic Party of Korea candidate.

Prior to attending a court hearing Monday on the warrant for his arrest, the conservative pastor participated in a protest held by Christian groups, in which he said the state is "the same as Hitler and the Nazis" and his arrest would be confirmation of his claim. He shouted the words, "Lee Jae Myung has to die for Korea to live."

Those in the conservative bloc publicly opposed Son's arrest, including Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate for the ruling People Power Party. He said in a statement that Son's arrest was an act of religious oppression and political retaliation. Son urged his congregation to vote for Kim in the presidential election.

The court said it requested the arrest warrant because of the risk Son may flee from the authorities.