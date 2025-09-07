Korean Air announced Sunday it is scrapping plans for a denser economy layout on its retrofitted Boeing 777-300ERs, following backlash over reduced passenger comfort and concerns of a potential breach of merger-related regulations.

In early August, Korean Air unveiled its plan for a 300 billion won ($216 million) cabin overhaul for 11 Boeing 777-300ERs, introducing a 40-seat premium economy section in a 2-4-2 layout while tightening the economy cabin from 3-3-3 to 3-4-3 -- reducing seat width by about 2.5 centimeters.

The move quickly drew passenger criticism and regulatory scrutiny, particularly after the Fair Trade Commission warned it could violate conditions tied to Korean Air’s merger with Asiana Airlines, which include limits on fare hikes, seat reductions and changes to frequent-flyer benefits to protect service quality on 40 key routes.

On Wednesday, FTC Chair nominee Ju Biung-ghi indicated that the agency would closely review the issue. “We will look not only at reduced seat dimensions, but also at broader concerns affecting consumer welfare,” he said. “Should any breach of the corrective conditions be identified, a strong regulatory response will be necessary.”

Korean Air said it will retain the 3-4-3 layout on the first retrofitted aircraft already completed, while the remaining 10 will be configured with the original 3-3-3 layout.

“Consultations with the seat manufacturer will take considerable time,” a company official said, adding that further updates will be provided in due course. Plans to introduce the new premium economy cabin will proceed as planned.