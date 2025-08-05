Korean Air, the country’s flag carrier, announced Tuesday the introduction of a new cabin tier -- Premium Class -- positioned between business and economy class, as part of a fleet-wide cabin interior upgrade to modernize its aircraft and improve the passenger experience.

The new 40-seat cabin will debut across 11 retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with operations on medium-haul routes set to begin in mid-September.

The project is a 300 billion won ($216 million) company-wide initiative that began in 2018 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the flag carrier. It is aimed not only at introducing a new cabin class but also at updating interiors across all travel classes.

“We will do our utmost to ensure that as many travelers as possible can experience the enhanced comfort of the newly reimagined Boeing 777-300ER and our new Premium Class product,” a Korean Air official said. “We also plan to continue offering tailored services to meet the evolving needs of our passengers.”

Each Premium Class cabin includes 40 seats arranged in a 2-4-2 seat configuration, offering seats around 1.5 times wider than those in economy. Fares are around 110 percent higher than those of standard economy.

The class also features upgraded headrests and side-mounted privacy shields designed to provide a more comfortable and private in-flight experience.

Korean Air stated that Premium Class passengers will enjoy many of the same benefits offered in the 777-300ER’s business-tier cabin, Prestige Class, including enhanced in-flight entertainment with high-resolution screens, elevated meal and beverage service and access to premium ground services.

Alongside the launch of Premium Class, the full-scale interior renovation introduces a new 1-2-1 configuration in Prestige Class, while economy class has been outfitted with a 3-4-3 layout. In-flight Wi-Fi will be available across all cabin classes.