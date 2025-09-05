Innocean, Korea’s leading marketing solutions provider, underscored its push into artificial intelligence and creative innovation at its 2025 Innotion Analyst Day in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, Thursday.

Addressing analysts from major securities firms, Chief Financial Officer Shin Seung-ho said AI will be a core driver of Innocean’s mid- to long-term growth. “Innocean is now leveraging AI to enhance internal capabilities and prepare for future business expansion,” Shin said. “Through this approach, we aim to boost management efficiency and deliver advanced consumer experience solutions.”

Central to this effort is its AI solution team, created in March to apply generative AI in developing consumer-focused tools. The team is building expertise through alliances with about 20 global partners since 2024 and plans to test Innocean’s proprietary AI transformation business model in 2026. Full-scale AI-driven business value creation is targeted from 2027. In the meantime, the company is concentrating on smaller-scale projects to build practical know-how.

Alongside its AI strategy, Innocean spotlighted its creative division as its core growth pillar. Chief Creative Officer Kim Jung-a pointed to the company’s award-winning "Night Fishing" campaign that includes a 13-minute mystery-thriller ad for Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 SUV. The project, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes International Advertising Festival in June, blurs the boundaries between advertising, cinema and cultural content.

“Following the success of 'Night Fishing,' many companies have approached Innocean for collaboration,” Kim said. “Innocean has limitless potential in the creative sector, which I believe makes it highly attractive to investors.”

Founded as Hyundai Motor Group’s in-house advertising arm, Innocean has been expanding beyond traditional marketing into AI-driven solutions and cultural content creation. With overseas alliances and a focus on digital transformation, the company aims to position itself not only as a global marketing agency, but also as a technology-enabled creative solutions provider.