Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has been invited to the “Building Africa’s Sports & Entertainment Ecosystem” roundtable and breakfast on Sept. 24 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City as part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum.

The annual forum, organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies, addresses the world’s most pressing challenges and opportunities and is widely regarded as a successor to the Clinton Global Initiative. Past invitation-only attendees have included former US President Joe Biden, Gates Foundation co-founder Bill Gates and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This year's event is co-hosted by Masai Ujiri, former president of the Toronto Raptors, Giants of Africa and the National Basketball Association. It will convene government officials, sports executives and investors to explore how Africa’s sports and entertainment sectors can drive economic growth across the continent.

Scheduled alongside the UN General Assembly, the forum brings together heads of state, global CEOs and influential leaders in finance, technology, policy, academia and the nonprofit sector. Organizers aim to develop actionable plans to attract long-term investment to Africa, using the sports and entertainment industries to create jobs, open new markets and elevate the continent’s global presence.

하이브 방시혁 의장, 블룸버그 글로벌 포럼 초청

하이브 방시혁 의장이 오는 24일(현지시간) 뉴욕 플라자 호텔에서 열리는 블룸버그 필란트로피 글로벌 포럼의 ‘아프리카 스포츠·엔터테인먼트 에코시스템’ 라운드테이블 및 조찬 행사에 초청받았다.

블룸버그 필란트로피가 주최하는 글로벌 포럼은 세계적 현안과 기회를 논의하는 연례 행사로, 클린턴 글로벌 이니셔티브의 후신으로 평가된다. 지난해까지 조 바이든 전 미국 대통령, 빌 게이츠 마이크로소프트 공동창립자, 나렌드라 모디 인도 총리 등이 초청받은 바 있다.

올해 행사는 전 토론토 랩터스 구단주 마사이 우지리, 자이언츠 오브 아프리카, 미국 프로농구(NBA)가 공동 주최하며, 아프리카 정부 인사와 스포츠·엔터테인먼트 업계 경영진, 투자자들이 모여 해당 산업을 통한 대륙 경제 성장 방안을 논의할 예정이다.

이번 포럼은 유엔 총회 일정과 맞물려 진행되며, 세계 정상과 글로벌 기업 CEO, 금융·기술·정책·학계·비영리 분야 영향력 있는 리더들이 참여한다. 주최 측은 스포츠와 엔터 산업을 활용해 아프리카에 장기 투자와 일자리 창출, 신시장 개척, 글로벌 위상 강화를 이끌 실질적 계획을 마련할 계획이라고 밝혔다.