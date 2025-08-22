Industry recognition highlights CEO's role in K-pop’s global expansion, Hybe’s next growth strategy

Lee Jae-sang, CEO of Hybe, has been selected as a professional member of The Recording Academy, the organization best known for presenting the Grammy Awards, the company said, Friday.

The Recording Academy, founded in 1957, represents artists, songwriters, producers and engineers across the music industry. Since 1959, it has organized the Grammy Awards. Each year, the academy accepts membership applications from industry professionals, with new members chosen through peer review.

Professional membership is reserved for senior figures in the music business, including executive producers, label executives, journalists and educators. Members in this category may submit works for Grammy consideration and propose rule changes for the awards.

Lee’s selection reflects his pivotal role in broadening K-pop’s influence worldwide. Since joining Hybe’s predecessor, Big Hit Entertainment, in 2018, he has held key positions at the K-pop powerhouse, including chief strategy officer and head of Hybe America. During that time, he spearheaded global expansion and major strategic investments, including the acquisition of Ithaca Holdings.

Appointed CEO nearly a year ago in September, Lee is now leading Hybe 2.0, the company’s blueprint for new growth beyond its core K-pop business. His global impact was further recognized in May when he was named to Billboard’s 2025 'Global Power Players” list alongside Hybe Chair Bang Si-hyuk and Hybe Latin America CEO Kah Jong-hyun.

Last month, 16 Hybe-affiliated artists and producers — including Beomjun, Zico, Seventeen’s Woozi and Vernon, Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun, Enhypen’s Jungwon, Le Sserafim’s Huh Yun-jin, global girl group Katseye and producers Slow Rabbit, Supreme Boi and Wonderkid — were admitted as new voting members of The Recording Academy. Unlike professional members, voting members hold the power to determine Grammy Award winners.