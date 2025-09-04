For almost three years, North Korea has been carefully crafting the public image of Kim Jong-un’s daughter — believed to be named Kim Ju-ae — since her sudden debut in November 2022 beside the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in state media, a moment that jolted global audiences.

Little is known about the daughter of the reclusive leader — her exact name and age remain unverified — except through her appearances covered in state-controlled propaganda media.

Ju-ae first appeared as a shy child in a white padded jacket, clutching her father’s hand at the launch site of the Hwasong-17 ICBM. In the years since, she has reemerged in state media as a more assured presence — standing next to Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Kim Il-sung Square, and later seated next to him at a concert attended by Russia’s culture minister.

On Tuesday, Ju-ae stepped into the choreography of international spectacle, accompanying her father to his first-ever multilateral diplomatic event alongside 26 heads of state, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Unknown daughter

Beyond the pictures in state media, much about Ju-ae remains gray.

Her name was first disclosed through former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who said he had “held their baby Ju-ae” and spoken with Kim’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, during his visit to Pyongyang in 2013.

However, some defectors, including Ri Il-gyu, the former second-ranking North Korean diplomat in Cuba, later contended her name should be rendered “Ju-ye.”

Questions have lingered about her birth order.

In 2017, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told lawmakers during a closed-door briefing that Kim had three children — a son born around 2010, a daughter around 2013 and a younger child born in 2017 — though Pyongyang has never confirmed their identities.

Others insist Ju-ae is the firstborn daughter, pointing to former South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s memoir. Recalling the inter-Korean summit in April 2018, Moon wrote that Kim told him, “I, too, have a daughter, and I cannot let her generation live under the shadow of nuclear weapons.” Observers point out that if Kim’s eldest were a son, he would more likely have said that I have a son or simply children.

Ri Sol-ju’s public schedule offers another clue to the time of Ju-ae’s birth.

Ri accompanied Kim frequently in 2012, then vanished for about 50 days after September. When Ri reappeared in late October at a Moranbong Band concert, she showed a visibly swollen face and pronounced belly.

Ri attended sporadic events through December 2012, disappeared again after a New Year’s concert on Jan. 1, 2013, and returned only on Feb. 16 — an absence-and-return cycle that strongly suggests Ju-ae was born around January 2013.

Horrific evolution

North Korean propaganda has steadily upgraded the language surrounding Ju-ae, moving from the familial to the quasi-leadership. She debuted in November 2022 at the Hwasong-17 test-launch as “the beloved daughter,” and became “precious” days later in a state media report on a ceremony awarding those who contributed to the successful Hwasong-17 launch.

In February 2023, she was described as “the respected daughter” sitting prominently on the review stand during the military parade report.

In March 2024, Ju-ae and her father were together described as “the great persons of guidance,” a phrase once reserved for the leader alone at the inauguration ceremony of Kangdong Greenhouse Farm in a Pyongyang suburb.

In May this year, at a Russian Embassy reception on the occasion of Russia’s Victory Day celebration in Pyongyang, she was introduced as “his dearest daughter,” a phrase intended to emphasize lineage and legitimacy.

Pyongyang furthermore unveiled stamps featuring the imagery of Ju-ae holding hands with her father against a backdrop of the Hwasong-17 ICBM, linking arms in a staged pose or photographed with soldiers.

From prop to hero

When Ju-ae’s public life began in November 2022, she appeared to be an accessory for her father in a highly choreographed state media report idolizing the North Korean leader, clutching her father’s hand.

But in the following year, she was no longer tucked into the background.

At the North Korean Navy headquarters, she walked just off the red carpet, flanked behind by Pak Jong-chon, deputy chair of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea Central Military Commission, and then-Defense Minister Gen. Kang Sun-nam in August 2023 — a tableau that Seoul officials said carried the weight of protocol for Ju-ae. A copy of Kim Jong-un’s speech was laid in front of Ju-ae — not top military brass.

The optics kept shifting. At the February 2023 military parade, she had been seated behind her father at the review stand to observe Kim Il-sung Square; by September 2023, Ju-ae occupied one of the two prime chairs beside Kim Jong-un on the same review stand during the paramilitary parade.

On Air Force Day that December, official photographs released by state media even placed Ju-ae slightly ahead of Kim Jong-un, her figure more prominent in the frame.

This year, Ju-ae crossed into diplomacy.

On May 9, she accompanied her father to a Russian Embassy reception in Pyongyang, introduced as “his dearest daughter.” A month later, she was again by his side at a concert attended by Russia’s culture minister.

Even family ceremonies were stage-managed to highlight her presence.

When the Kim family attended the inauguration of the Wonsan Kalma coastal resort in June, Ju-ae’s mother Ri Sol-ju, appearing for the first time in 18 months, was shown by state media walking a few paces back, seemingly to spotlight her daughter.