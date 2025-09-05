Goesan Red Pepper Festival

The Goesan Red Pepper Festival, running through Sunday in Goesan County, North Chungcheong Province, celebrates the region’s signature organic “clean red peppers” and agricultural heritage.

Enjoy unique main events like “Find the Golden Pepper,” “Pepper Nanta” and “Catch the Pepper Fish,” as well as a red pepper bibimbap tasting, concerts and a youth festival. Interactive attractions include pepper auctions, local markets and a variety of tasting booths.

Cultural programs such as the World Pepper Exhibition, pepper contests and street busking performances round out the experience.

Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival

The Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival held in Hongseong County, South Chungcheong Province, runs through Oct. 20.

Celebrated as Korea’s top spot for autumn shrimp, Namdang Port draws food lovers from across the country to savor the clean, rich flavor of daeha (giant shrimp). Festivalgoers can enjoy hands-on experiences like bare-handed shrimp catching and shrimp peeling contests, as well as live performances.

Cultural shows, singing contests and a vibrant night market add to the festive atmosphere. The festival also offers stunning sunset views and water fountain shows, making it a must-visit event this fall.

Cheongdo Provence Light Festival

The Cheongdo Provence Light Festival in Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang Province, continues through Nov. 30. This French-inspired village offers more than 100 photo zones and quaint houses.

At night, it transforms into a dazzling light display. The event is inspired by the charm of southeastern France, evoking the atmosphere beloved by artists such as Van Gogh and Matisse.

Sejong National Arboretum night opening

Sejong National Arboretum is welcoming visitors to its annual nighttime opening through Oct. 11 — a chance to experience a romantic, illuminated garden.

This year’s event features enhanced lighting displays across key areas, including the Four Seasons Greenhouse, Festival Plaza and the Korean Traditional Garden in Sejong. Weekend cultural events such as orchestra performances, traditional Korean music festivals, open-air cinema and immersive story-based shows will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is 2,500 won for adults, 2,000 won for teens and 1,500 won for children.

Yangpyeong Catfish Whiskers Festival

The Yangpyeong Catfish Whiskers Festival in the village of Sumimaru in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, runs through Sep. 7.

Known for its clean water and presidential award-winning rural charm, the festival offers hands-on experiences such as fishing for catfish, fruit syrup-making, all-terrain vehicle rides and more. Visitors can enjoy bubble play zones, picnics and traditional meals such as spicy fish stew.

Admission ranges from 19,000 won to 49,000 won, depending on activity packages.