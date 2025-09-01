Slated to disband next year, Zerobaseone says group might make choice 'that fans want'

From the uncertainty of being picked up by an agency to the fierce battles of a TV competition, every step was a test of resilience and passion for each of the nine members of Zerobaseone, the project group formed through Mnet’s "Boys Planet" in 2023.

Having endured the show’s challenges on the road to their eventual debut, Zerobaseone officially stepped into the spotlight in July 2023 with the group's first album, "Youth in the Shade." Now after two years of growth and momentum, Zerobaseone returns stronger than ever with its first full-length album, titled "Never Say Never," which was released Monday evening.

Leading the 10-track package is "Iconik," a retro-inspired, modern dance-pop song that gives off a stylish vibe by blending the voices of each member.

"The song reflects our journey and our dream of becoming K-pop icons, which is a goal we have worked tirelessly toward, and that message is fully embodied in the album," Sung Han-bin told reporters during a media showcase at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in Yongsan, central Seoul, Monday.

Reflecting on the most iconic moments of his career so far, Han-bin credited Zeros, the group's official fandom, for always being there with him.

"Every day since my debut has brought me new experiences, and every day with Zeros feels exciting and meaningful, especially those live moments when fans chant along our songs during concerts," Han-bin continued. "Another iconic moment was when we debuted on the Billboard 200 main albums chart with 'Blue Paradise.'"

Zhang Hao expressed confidence in the title track, saying it allows the group to showcase its unique style and identity. "It shows our journey from boys to true artists," he added.

Other tracks include "Slam Dunk," "Lovesick Game," "Goosebumps," "Dumb," Prezent," "Now or Never," "Star Eyes" and "I Know U Know." "Extra" is a song that showcases the masculine side of the group, sung by Han-bin, Matthew, Gyu-vin, Gun-wook and Yu-jin. On the other hand, "Long Way Back" adds a mellow touch to the album, featuring vocals from Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Tae-rae and Ricky.

Amid rumors that Zerobaseone is mulling renewing their contracts to extend their activities, the group said it might make the choice that the fans want. It is slated to disband in January.

"Although nothing has been decided at this point, our members have been talking a lot about this issue, and to keep all possibilities open," Yu-jin said.

Han-bin added that each of them and their original agencies has been in talks over extending the deal, declining to comment further.