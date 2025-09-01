Meticulous staging and new solo performances shine, but lack spark

Aespa concluded the Korean leg of its third concert series, “2025 aespa Live Tour – Synk: Aexis Line,” at KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday, performing a meticulously crafted 26-song setlist that ranged from new solo tracks to a medley of recent hits and their newly unveiled single.

Drawing a total of 30,000 fans from around the world, the shows held Aug. 29-31 were well-organized and upgraded with live band segments and elaborate stage production. Yet, ultimately, nothing felt particularly spectacular.

The concert was divided into four segments, opening with “Armageddon,” the title track of the group’s first album. Descending from the ceiling on a sky swing in striking red outfits, the four members launched into “Set the Tone” and “Drift,” before greeting the audience.

“Since today’s start already feels better than yesterday, I hope you’ll look forward to the rest of the show,” member Winter said. ”As this is the last night (in Seoul), we’ll do our best on stage, so let’s have a happy and fun time together.”

Karina also explained the reason behind the tour’s title, “Synk: Aexis Line.”

“We prepared this concert with the meaning of finding aespa’s core together with our fans, MYs. We wanted to present it as a gift, and I hope that gift is delivered right to your hearts.”

After closing the first set with their June prerelease track “Dirty Work,” the group unveiled solo performances for the first time.

Karina, dressed in a school uniform, exuded restrained charisma with “Good Stuff.” Ningning captivated with dreamlike choreography in “Ketchup and Lemonade.” Giselle showcased a new style through her tropical dance track “Tornado,” while Winter displayed strong vocals in the pop-rock number “Blue.”

Giselle, who co-wrote and composed “Tornado,” said, “I’ve always loved the ocean since I was little. I hadn’t been in a while, but I went to Okinawa earlier this year, and it inspired me. I wanted to capture that vibe in this music.”

Winter explained the meaning behind “Blue,” which she contributed lyrics to.

“The chorus and opening carry opposite meanings. I wanted to reflect the reality that, while we know we must move forward, there are times when we’re tired and exhausted. I hope this song can comfort you,” Winter said.

Following the solo performances, aespa powered through a lineup spanning their EPs, peaking with the unveiling of “Rich Man,” the lead track of their upcoming sixth EP.

The third section, “I’m the Highlight,” opened with the new track before segueing into mega hits “Next Level” and “Supernova” along with “Whiplash,” “Kill It,” “Dark Arts,” and a mash-up of “Girls” and “Drama.” Still, as “Rich Man” was an unreleased track, the expected sing-along moment from fans was missing.

The dance track features rough-edged electric guitar sounds, addictive toplines and diverse band elements, delivering a message of self-confidence and self-love. The EP is slated for release Friday.

“We’ll be performing on music shows soon after the Sept. 5 release, so please look forward to it,” Giselle said.

For the encore, aespa chose “Forever” and “Live My Life,” traveling across the venue on moving carts to interact closely with fans.

Visually, the curved LED panels, back LEDs for scene transitions, lifting stage devices and moving carts elevated the concert experience. Compared with other top-tier idol concerts, however, it lacked a truly distinctive edge.

By excluding signature tracks such as “Black Mamba” and “Savage,” once synonymous with aespa’s identity, and pivoting away from their trademark heavy hip-hop sound, the group attempted to experiment musically. However, these choices at times left the overall flow feeling loose.

Having wrapped up their Seoul shows, aespa will kick off an arena tour on Oct. 4-5 in Fukuoka, Japan, followed by stops in Tokyo and Aichi, Bangkok, Thailand, and Osaka, with a total of 15 shows across major venues seating over 10,000.