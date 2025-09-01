Lamborghini opened a new showroom on Monday in Haeundae-gu, Busan. The Italian sports car manufacturer’s fourth showroom in Korea spans three floors with a total floor area of 2,710 square meters, ranking among the largest Lamborghini showrooms worldwide. The facility is designed to serve customers across southern provinces, including major cities such as Busan, Daegu and Ulsan. It integrates a showroom and a six-bay service center, offering one-stop solutions for sales, maintenance and parts support. (Automobili Lamborghini)