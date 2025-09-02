This year marks the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, a milestone that calls for both celebration and serious reflection. As we honor our hard-won independence, we must acknowledge that the dream our ancestors cherished — a free, independent and unified Korea — remains unfulfilled.

The 1945 liberation revived the spirit of the March 1 Movement, which was grounded in the universal principles of freedom, equality and justice. This movement chose nonviolent resistance and drew inspiration from America's Declaration of Independence. Its moral and spiritual foundation later resonated in liberation struggles worldwide, from India's independence movement to America's civil rights movement. However, after World War II, Korea's destiny was determined not by Korean hands but by the geopolitical calculations of foreign powers.

Rather than achieving unification, the Korean Peninsula was divided along the 38th parallel by the United States and the Soviet Union. What began as temporary occupation zones hardened into separate nations amid the Cold War's deepening tensions. The Republic of Korea was established in the South on Aug. 15, 1948, followed weeks later by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea under Kim Il-sung's regime in the North. This division was imposed by foreign intervention, severing the vision of the independence movement and reducing Koreans to pawns in great power competition.

Eighty years later, the Korean people remain divided. North Korea has become an oppressive, nuclear-armed regime, while South Korea has risen from the ashes of war to become a free democracy and global economic powerhouse. The "Miracle on the Han River" demonstrated the resilience and industriousness of the South Korean people, yet it has also given rise to new crises.

The most critical challenge is demographic collapse. With a birth rate of 0.7 — the world's lowest — both the working population and the nation's future are shrinking rapidly. While economic factors contribute to this crisis, the deeper cause lies in the rise of materialism and the erosion of traditional values, which have fundamentally altered attitudes toward marriage and family.

The second challenge is the chaebol structure. Once the driving force behind industrialization, these conglomerates now stifle innovation and concentrate economic power in the hands of a few. The top four chaebol account for 40 percent of gross domestic product, while employing only a small fraction of the workforce.

Third, South Korea's heavy dependence on exports — which constitute 44 percent of GDP, far higher than Japan or China — makes the economy extremely vulnerable to global shocks. This vulnerability is particularly acute amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. The shrinking domestic market due to population decline only deepens this fragility.

South Korea now stands at a critical crossroads. Without a unifying national vision, stagnation appears inevitable. This is precisely where the Korean Dream offers a new path forward.

The Korean Dream envisions unification that would combine South Korea's advanced technology, capital and infrastructure with North Korea's abundant natural resources, younger population and strategic geographic position connecting China and Russia.

This would expand the domestic market dramatically, stimulate diverse industries from construction to services and secure access to rare earth minerals essential for future technological advancement. Most importantly, it would reunite millions of separated families and finally close the painful chapter of colonialism and Cold War division.

North Korea, too, is undergoing significant change. Kim Jong-un’s recent decision to remove unification from the regime's stated national goals represents an unprecedented shift. This effectively constitutes the regime's admission of its lack of vision and legitimacy. This vacuum creates new possibilities for change.

The 80th anniversary of liberation is not merely a commemoration — it is a call to action. By embracing the Korean Dream, we can complete the unfinished work of the independence movement, heal the wounds of national division and create a new Korea that harmoniously blends its rich traditions with modern aspirations.

Hyun Jin P. Moon

Hyun Jin P. Moon is chair of the Global Peace Foundation. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.