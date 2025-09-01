Seoul Arena is set to open in the first half of 2027 to address Seoul’s lack of a large concert hall dedicated to musical events as the city’s first K-pop–centered cultural venue, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday.

Currently under construction in Dobong-gu, northeastern Seoul, Seoul Arena is slated to become the capital city’s first concert hall capable of hosting over 20,000 spectators, with the city government seeking to fill a large gap in performance infrastructure.

Despite its reputation as the hub of K-pop, Seoul has long been under criticism for its lack of music venues dedicated to concerts with more than 10,000 seats. Due to this lack of infrastructure, concerts are often held in sports stadiums. For artists needing larger venues, shows are pushed to the outskirts of the capital in Incheon and Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

Seoul Arena is expected to span from two basement levels to six floors above ground, featuring two performance venues. Its main arena will hold a capacity of up to 28,000 visitors, while its mid-sized hall will fit up to 7,000 people.

The city government added that Seoul Arena’s musical venues will also be equipped with advanced acoustic systems, flexible staging and optimized sightlines for audiences, addressing long-standing issues at existing facilities where poor acoustics, obstructed views and stage restrictions have been frequent complaints.

In addition to its performance venues, other cultural facilities — such as shopping venues and a cinema — will be located inside the arena.

The city government also sees Seoul Arena as a driver for regional revitalization.

“As northeastern Seoul was previously a culturally underserved area, (Seoul Arena) could transform it into a hub for culture and tourism, while also stimulating the local economy in nearby northeastern Gyeonggi Province, symbolizing balanced regional development,” said the city government through its press release.

The venue will also be located near Changdong Station on Seoul Subway Line Nos. 1 and 4, and Nowon Station on Line Nos. 4 and 7. Once the upcoming GTX-C express line finishes construction nearby, the site will also be accessible within 20 minutes of central Seoul and Gangnam, and within an hour from Incheon Airport.

On Monday, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited Seoul Arena’s construction site to inspect its progress and safety management.

“In a year and a half, Seoul Arena will stand as a world-class concert landmark that global artists seek out,” said Oh. “Through the provision of world-class performance infrastructure long sought by the pop culture industry, the city government aims to draw 2.7 million visitors annually and serve as a catalyst for the growth of K-pop and the broader entertainment sector.”