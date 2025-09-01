Shinsegae Duty Free, the duty-free arm of the Shinsegae Group, has become the first tax-free retailer to launch Louis Vuitton’s first-ever beauty line, La Beaute Louis Vuitton, at Incheon International Airport, the operator said Monday.

The luxury fashion house’s high-stakes debut in cosmetics comes amid its augmented airport presence led by Shinsegae, which in May opened the brand’s first duplex store at Terminal 2, featuring collections across clothing, accessories and jewelry.

The addition of the beauty line reinforces the boutique’s role as an extension of the brand’s narrative, while also symbolizing Incheon’s global reach as one of the world’s busiest transit hubs, the retailer explained.

“The unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s first beauty collection at our Incheon Airport store holds special meaning for global travelers,” a Shinsegae Duty Free official said, adding that it will help elevate the shopping experience for duty-free consumers.

“Shinsegae Duty Free will continue to ensure premium experiences for its customers.”

Louis Vuitton has positioned cosmetics as its latest growth pillar, appointing renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath as creative director to boost the division’s global profile.

For the launch, the house unveiled 73 products across three categories, including a lipstick line, lip balms and eyeshadow palettes.