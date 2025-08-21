Louis Vuitton will officially launch its first beauty collection, La Beaute Louis Vuitton, in South Korea on Aug. 29, marking the luxury fashion house’s cosmetics sector debut.

The collection features three product categories. LV Rouge, a lipstick line available in 55 shades — inspired by the Roman numerals for 55 represented by the brand’s LV initials — leads the lineup. Also included are LV Baume, a sheer, glow-infused lip balm offered in 10 shades, and LV Ombres, eight eye shadow palettes each containing four shades.

German industrial designer Konstantin Grcic led the product design, with an emphasis on sustainability. The packaging uses refillable aluminum and brass components, reducing plastic usage while enhancing durability.

Renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath, known for her pioneering influence in the beauty industry, is the creative director for the line.

“La Beaute Louis Vuitton is the culmination of exceptional craftsmanship and innovation,” McGrath said. “This collection opens a new dimension in luxury beauty.”

Global digital preorders will begin Monday, with select Louis Vuitton stores and the brand’s official website offering the collection starting Aug. 29. In Korea, a three-story pop-up store will open Sept. 1 at the Louis Vuitton Dosan store in Seoul, offering an immersive experience with the new line.