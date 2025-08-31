The main opposition People Power Party said Sunday it will attend the opening ceremony of the regular National Assembly session Monday dressed in mourning attire to protest the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

The decision was announced in an apparent response to National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik’s proposal a day earlier to attend the opening ceremony in hanbok “as a show of unity.”

Rep. Song Eon-seog, the People Power Party’s floor leader, has asked party members through an internal notice to attend the opening ceremony and plenary session in compliance with the dress code of black suits, black neckties and condolence ribbons.

Rep. Park Sung-hoon, the party's senior spokesperson, explained that the decision "carries a message of protest against the ruling party’s unilateral and reckless legislative push."

"In particular, this action conveys the party’s strong opposition to the amendments to the three special prosecution bills."

The rival parties have clashed over important bills that the ruling party — which holds 166 of the Assembly’s 298 seats — wants to pass during the 100-day regular session. The contention is expected to further escalate tensions.

The Democratic Party has sought to pass revisions to three special counsel bills to extend the investigation period, broaden the scope of the probes and expand the size of special counsel teams.

The three special counsel investigations target alleged misconduct during the tenure of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, including his Dec. 3 martial law declaration, corruption allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee, and the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in July 2023 while searching for victims of torrential rain without proper safety equipment.

The Democratic Party on Thursday also pledged to pass 224 bills focused on four major tasks — livelihood, growth, reform and safety — during the 100-day regular session.

Among them, the party plans to push through amendments to the Government Organization Act on Sept. 25, aimed at reforming the prosecution. The revisions include a bid to separate investigative authority from prosecutorial authority to strip the prosecution of its power to conduct investigations.