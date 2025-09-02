MANILA, Philippines (Philippine Daily Inquirer/ANN) -- There are fan meetings. And then there are Park Bo-gum fan meetings. A typical fan meeting lasts one and a half to two hours and, on some occasions, feels more like a promotional pit stop or a dressed-up sit-down interview -- with a perfunctory song or two thrown in for good measure. Fair enough, many Korean stars can command attention effortlessly, so much so that they could just stand there, and their fans would still find a way to lose it.

Park could very well do the same, but that's not his style. At his "Be With You" show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last week, the 32-year-old actor, true to form, launched a three-and-a-half-hour charm offensive -- regaling his fans with fun anecdotes and delighting them with games, gifts, and performances that showcased his vocals and piano-playing.

It was a marathon of fan service, if there ever was one.

Childlike sense of wonder

Park emerged onstage looking dapper in a faux police uniform -- a nod to Yoon Dong-ju, his character in his new series, "Good Boy" -- and kicked off the night with songs "Annyeong" and "Just Fine."

"Kumusta? Miss kita. Masaya ako na makita kayo. It's been a long time!" says Park, who last visited the country in 2019.

Six years is, indeed, quite a while, which probably explains the "warm and passionate" welcome he received from the fans upon his arrival. He had flown in late the night prior, so he was surprised to see that so many still showed up at the airport.

Speaking of flying -- just in case anyone's curious, or in the fantastical event you end up sitting right next to him -- he prefers a window seat and never passes up an in-flight meal. He usually goes for a glass of champagne or sparkling water. Or a cup of milk, which he "gently asks for" from the flight attendants if he's feeling a bit peckish. This time, as much as he loves food, he hadn't had much to eat, he admits -- just some puto seco, much to everyone's amusement.

"Actually, I didn't eat today. Because today is our day, so I just want to show and share my good," Park says cheekily, gesturing to his body and prompting laughter from the crowd.

Park had long been known for his mild-mannered presence and childlike sense of wonder in just about everything he did. In a game of jackstone -- which he turned hilariously physical (lots of running around) -- he let loose like a big kid onstage. He was goofy, unaffected, almost slapstick, and it was infectiously endearing to watch. At the sight of confetti, his first instinct was to walk straight into the flurry and spin around in glee.

And as he played with a toy train set, he cheerfully announced, "Choo choo! Lalarga na!"

Introspective soul

But beneath the lighthearted antics, Park revealed himself to be an introspective soul when the conversation turned to his craft. Starring in the slice-of-life hit "When Life Gives You Tangerines," for instance, compelled him to reflect on "what it really means to be a good adult," "how to express love," and "how to feel the sincerity in life."

"Good Boy," meanwhile, serves as a stark reminder that knowing what's right and just doesn't always mean you're able to act on it. Somewhere out there, he says, "a righteous person is struggling for justice." As such, values like protecting the weak and respecting the elders are ones he has always held close.

"As more people with that kind of healthy and beautiful mindset increase," Park says, "I hope the world can change along with them."

If there's one thing you can't fault Park for, it's lack of trying. Throughout the show -- mounted by Live Nation Philippines -- Park spoke in English as much as he could. Every so often, you would catch him rehearsing his thoughts under his breath, or sense from his furrowed brows that he was searching for "the right expressions."

When he couldn't find the words, or when he wanted to say something more nuanced, Park slipped -- almost apologetically -- into Korean. And when he did muster something -- but didn't quite hit the mark -- it ended up being innocently adorable anyway. He said "increase body" when he meant "to bulk up," and that he was "touchable" instead of "touched." Everyone had a good laugh.

"I really want to communicate with you [in English]. I want to say more and say it perfectly ... but I get confused which word or expression is better!" admits the award-winning actor, who also starred in such popular dramas as "Reply 1988," "Record of Youth" and "Love in the Moonlight."

This fan meeting's second half doubled as a concert, with Park delivering a pretty diverse setlist that ranged from fun, nostalgic retro tracks like "Let's Take a Trip" to more solemn and poignant ballads, such as the Christian hymn "How Great Thou Art." His take on "I Will Be Here" -- popularized in the country by Gary Valenciano -- elicited a heartfelt singalong. And in all three numbers, Park accompanied himself on the piano, his playing more than capable of tackling different genres.

Ever the perfectionist, he occasionally paused to ask the crowd if he was doing okay. He was, but "I'm not satisfied -- I made lots of mistakes," he says at one point. The perceived imperfections barely registered with the fans, but it was clear Park isn't one to give anything less than his best.

Selfie laps

When he wasn't playing games or serenading fans, Park found ways to connect with them on a more personal level. He led a rendition of "Happy Birthday" for those celebrating in August. He poked fun at the men in crowd -- "You must be here with your wife, sister, or mother," he jests. He gave away personally curated gifts: signed CDs, snacks, and even the baseball cap he wore to the airport on his previous trip to Manila.

He invited a couple of lucky fans onstage, indulging them with a few intimate minutes of selfies, conversations, and warm hugs. Of course, it was physically and logistically impossible to give that kind of experience to everyone. So, Park being Park, did the next best thing and hopped off the stage to make the rounds of the VIP and Patron sections -- twice.

What about the upper seats? "Second floor! Second floor!" the fans in the lower box chanted. He wanted to go, but was told it might not be safe. Still, the chants only grew louder, prodding -- begging him -- to go up.

Park disappeared for a second -- an outfit change before the final moment, perhaps? Suddenly, security staff turned their attention to the lower box entrance. "Bakit kayo nakatingin dito sa taas?" a fan in front of us demanded. She got her answer soon enough. Park, now more comfortable in a tracksuit, burst through the doors, sending the place into bedlam as he made his way up and down nearly every aisle.

The show wasn't called "Be With You" for nothing.

"Thank you so much. How can I express more good things? We don't know each other deeply, but I appreciate your unconditional love and support," says Park, all flushed and glistening with sweat after all the selfie laps he just did. "Until we meet again. Take care, stay healthy, stay warm!"

The fan meeting started at 6:30 p.m. and it ended past 10. But Park couldn't say goodbye without seeing off his fans properly. If there's an artist who can live up to that all too familiar chant of "Walang uuwi!" it's probably him. During the hi-bye session, Park stood by the exit -- the finish line -- still fresh-faced, jolly, and energetic.

Who knows, maybe with a bit more nudging -- or a cup of milk -- he would have been good to go for another three hours.