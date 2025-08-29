SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI (CEO Myungsu Chae), a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization, announced the successful conclusion of its participation at the ITS World Congress 2025 (ITSWC 2025), held in Atlanta, Georgia, from August 24 to 28. Recognized as the world's largest event dedicated to Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), the Congress brought together more than 15,000 attendees and 200 companies from around the globe.

At this exhibition, Nota AI operated joint booths at the Korea Pavilion, hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) and the LG CNS booth, while also showcasing the results of its collaboration with Sony. The company focused on highlighting the global competitiveness of its generative AI-based ITS technologies, powered by its proprietary Vision-Language Model (VLM).

At the Korea Pavilion, hosted by MOLIT, Nota AI showcased its generative AI-based intelligent incident detection system. Developed independently by Nota AI, this technology uses a VLM to detect various hazardous situations such as traffic accidents, fires, and road obstacles in real time. Additionally, it analyzes the correlation between events to minimize unnecessary alarms during incident detection, making it a next-generation control technology that captures the attention of visitors.

In the LG CNS booth, Nota AI presented its AI-powered intelligent traffic management solutions, which received significant attention from international visitors. The solution analyzes the movement of key objects such as vehicles and pedestrians on roads and in ports, quickly sending alerts during emergencies. The system also enhances operational efficiency and safety and facilitates real-time communication with various agents through V2X communication.

Additionally, Nota AI showcased its excellent technical capabilities by revealing the successful PoC results conducted in Lakewood, U.S., in collaboration with Sony. The project focused on verifying the potential for pedestrian safety management and traffic volume analysis in a specific area known for frequent jaywalking accidents. Nota AI's proprietary AI optimization technology was applied to cameras equipped with Sony's IMX500 smart image sensor, achieving a 100% accuracy in the verification process.

"ITS World Congress 2025 was a pivotal opportunity to demonstrate the global competitiveness of our generative AI-based ITS solutions, built on both domestic and international partnerships. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our global presence and lead the future of smart city traffic management and mobility innovation." said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI.

Nota AI's leadership in ITS has been validated by both technical performance and global commercialization. In Korea, the company's ITS solution received the highest rating in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Smart Intersection System performance evaluation, achieving more than 99% accuracy. In April, Nota AI became the first Korean company to successfully commercialize generative AI-based ITS solutions in the Middle East through a supply agreement with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Nota AI plans to showcase these business achievements at the upcoming 2026 Gangneung ITS World Congress, aiming to build a successful congress and expand its global network. Additionally, the company was recently selected as a final member of the Ministry of Science and ICT's "National AI" project, advancing the development of its proprietary foundation models. In August, Nota AI also filed its securities registration statement, with plans to complete its KOSDAQ listing by the end of the year.