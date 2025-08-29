Government aims to grow cultural content industry revenue to 215 trillion won by 2029

South Korea will significantly increase spending on culture, sports and tourism next year, as it pursues President Lee Jae Myung’s pledge to establish the nation as a global cultural powerhouse.

According to the government’s 2026 budget proposal, approved at a Cabinet meeting on Friday, cultural funding will reach 9.56 trillion won ($6.9 billion), up 8.8 percent from this year. The rise reflects large-scale investments in K-culture exports, regional cultural access, tourism promotion and sports infrastructure.

"Cultural budget" refers to the government’s comprehensive budget for culture, sports, tourism and national heritage, which encompasses allocations from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Heritage Service and the Ministry of Science and ICT, among others.

With a goal to grow the country's cultural content industry’s revenue from 154 trillion won in 2023 to 215 trillion won by 2029, making culture a key driver of the national economy, much of the new spending is directed at strengthening the global competitiveness of Korean content.

The government will boost cultural funds from 295 billion won in 2025 to 465 billion won in 2026, backing TV dramas, films, games, musicals and literature. Support for online video series and midbudget films will be expanded, while AI-driven content production and training for 1,000 specialists will be launched.

The budget for the Global K-Culture Hub initiative will increase from 178.6 billion won this year to 262.7 billion won, with plans to establish cultural outposts in major cities around the world.

The government has earmarked 25 billion won to support international recognition of Korean literature and musicals, aiming for such distinctions as the Nobel Prize and Tony Awards.

Domestically, the budget of 112.3 billion won will triple the number of regional performances and exhibitions, from 400 to 1,200 annually, to close cultural gaps. The youth culture pass program will more than double in funding, while the national culture voucher will rise to 150,000 won per person from 140,000 won.

Tourism policies will also see a major boost. A new K-Tourism Pass will bundle transport and admission fees for foreign visitors, while a “half-price travel” program will reimburse domestic tourists visiting regions in population decline. Promotions will expand to 25 countries from 20 this year, and two global tourism districts will be designated.

Sports spending will target both elite athletes and the public, with a new pre-national team training system and senior-friendly programs. The government also plans new large-scale arenas to meet demand for both K-pop concerts and international sports events.

Although the cultural budget stands to increase by 8.8 percent, the rise is broadly in line with the overall central government budget for next year at roughly 728 trillion won — 8.1 percent higher than this year.