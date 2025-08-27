Three-day event gathers APEC's ministerial-level cultural officials for the first time, recognizes cultural industries as a key sector of the economy.

The APEC 2025 High-Level Dialogue on Culture and Creative Industries opened Tuesday evening in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, bringing together ministerial-level cultural officials from APEC’s 21 member economies for the first time — a significant step in recognizing the cultural industries as a key sector of the economy.

Joined by industry leaders, the dialogue provides a forum for 130 delegates to explore the future of cultural cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, hosted in the historic Korean city that will also welcome the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in November.

On Wednesday, opening the dialogue, Korea's Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young stressed the growing importance of the culture and creative industries, noting that they “have established themselves as a core sector that directly impacts macroeconomic indicators, from economic growth to job creation.”

He also underscored the industries’ economic value in the era of rapid technological change: “Today, with the dramatic advances represented by artificial intelligence, we are undergoing a profound transition. These changes are driving explosive growth in cultural content consumption, generating new added value and amplifying culture’s positive impact on the economy.”

Minister Chae expressed hope that the dialogue would encourage stronger cooperation among APEC members in this field. “Since its founding, APEC has pursued economic growth and community spirit through mutual cooperation,” he said.

“This event will not only mark the first formal platform for discussing cultural and creative industries within APEC, but also serve as a clear milestone signaling the start of shared prosperity through culture.”

A celebratory dinner was held Tuesday, attended by leading figures of Korea’s cultural content sector, including Park Jin-young, also known as J.Y. Park, chief creative officer of JYP Entertainment; Yang Min-suk, CEO of YG Entertainment; Lee Jae-sang, CEO of Hybe; and Jang Cheol-hyuk, CEO of SM Entertainment.

At the dinner, Park delivered a keynote presentation titled “K-pop Connecting the World.” He shared success stories of K-pop and other Korean cultural exports, emphasizing that “K-culture is more than content; it has become a cultural language and a platform for communication shared across the globe.”

Park urged APEC-level cooperation to help cultural industries grow through innovative digital technologies and creative talent development.

Discussions at the high-level dialogue are organized under the theme “Cultural and Creative Industries: A New Horizon for Prosperity,” aligned with the agenda of the APEC Leaders’ Meeting, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The program is divided into three sessions: Connect, Innovate and Prosper.

The dialogue is divided into three sessions as well: recognizing cultural industries as a new catalyst for APEC’s growth, exploring their development through digital and AI innovation, and advancing regional cooperation based on diversity and mutual respect.

The dialogue runs through Thursday across Gyeongju, with Minister Chae presiding as chair. Member economies are expected to adopt a joint statement affirming their commitment to continued collaboration in the cultural and creative sectors.