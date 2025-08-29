HDC Hyundai Development Co., builder of Korea’s landmark IPark apartments, is broadening its social contribution programs nationwide, shifting from one-off donations to long-term, community-driven initiatives, the company said Friday.

The efforts, part of its environmental, social and governance agenda, emphasize direct employee participation and local projects.

Programs target housing upgrades, environmental education for children, support for young adults aging out of state care and assistance for veterans.

In the first half of the year, HDC launched a project aiming at strengthening neighborly ties in Seoul, distributing harmony kits and conducting community conflict-prevention campaigns, starting from Yongsan.

The company also selected the third class for its HDC Symphony Hope Dream Builder program, which provides construction training, career counseling and entrepreneurship support for young people aging out of state care or struggling to enter the workforce.

On Liberation Day on Aug. 15, the firm donated 100 electric fans and massage chairs to veteran households in Yongsan, where its headquarters is located.

The following week, employees visited the Galma Senior Welfare Center in Daejeon, providing educational supplies and volunteer services to improve facilities for lifelong learning.

HDC also supported the renovation of outdated facilities at Aikwangwon, a facility for people with disabilities in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, and made a donation to enhance safety and improve living conditions. An Aikwangwon official expressed gratitude, saying the long-delayed repairs and environmental improvements were made possible thanks to HDC’s support.

The company continued its Symphony Classroom Forest initiative, a program launched last year to engage children in environmental awareness. Employees participated as one-day instructors, while children were encouraged to design classroom spaces that reflect their ideas of sustainability.

“To become a company that lives together with our neighbors, we are carrying out various social contribution activities,” an HDC representative said.

“Through voluntary employee participation and region-specific programs, we aim to create sustainable change that goes beyond simple support. We will continue to grow alongside local communities nationwide, based on ESG management and the value of coexistence.”