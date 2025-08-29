From first-generation K-pop girl group Baby V.O.X to 'King of Ballads' Shin Seung-hun, handful of legends of Korean pop to hold concerts, release new album

A handful of Korean pop legends are set to come back with new songs and live shows to thrill fans who have waited as long as two decades.

First-generation K-pop girl group Baby V.O.X — comprised of Kim E-Z, Lee Hee-jin, Shim Eun-jin, Kan Mi-youn and Yoon Eun-hye — will reunite to hold its first concert in 23 years next month.

The two-day show, titled "Back to V.O.X: New Breath," will take place at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Palace in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, on Sept. 26-27.

Long-awaited by fans, the quintet debuted in 1997 but abruptly halted group activities after releasing its seventh full-length album "Ride West" in April 2004. The group rose to fame throughout the years with its mega-hits like "Get Up" and "Killer," both released in 1999.

Fast forward two decades, Baby V.O.X surprised fans by appearing on KBS's year-end music show "2024 KBS Song Festival" in December, delivering a six-minute spectacle with "Get Up" and "Coincidence."

Dubbed the "King of Ballads," Shin Seung-hun is marking his three decades in music with a new album.

Celebrating his 35th anniversary, the singer-songwriter will release his 12th LP titled "Sincerely Melodies" on Sept. 23. This marks Shin's new full-length album since he last released his LP "I am…＆I am" in November 2015.

With more details about the forthcoming musical project to follow, the balladeer took part in producing and composing every track.

Following the album, Shin will meet fans through a nationwide concert tour. His first gig will take place at Olympic Hall, a popular concert venue in Olympic Park, southern Seoul, from Nov. 1-2, with shows also scheduled in Busan and Daegu.

Legendary singer-songwriter Kim Dong-ryul is returning to the stage in November.

Kim will hold a concert titled "Stroll" from Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 13-16 at the KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. This marks the singer's first concert since his October 2023 concert "Melody" held at the same venue, which drew around 60,000 concertgoers.

Veteran singer Yim Jae-beum will also hop on a nationwide concert tour in November to celebrate his 40-year musical career.

Titled "I am Yim Jae-beum," the legendary rock singer will kick off the tour in Daegu on Nov. 28, followed by Incheon in December and in Seoul next year. More details about the dates and venues will be announced at a later time, according to Blue Seed Entertainment, the singer's management agency.

This marks the singer's return to the stage since he last met fans through the "Soldier of Fortune" tour in 2022 and 2023.