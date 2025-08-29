Jin of BTS raked in record revenue for an Asian solo artist through his first solo tour “#RunSeokjin ep_Tour,” music datamonger Pop Core reported, citing Billboard’s monthly Top Tours Chart.

He generated $32.5 million gross and drew more than 217,000 concertgoers in total, both new records for an Asian soloist.

The idol held 18 shows in the span of 47 days, all of which sold out. The tour started in Korea, followed by two cities in Japan and four in the US, as well as London and Amsterdam. The solo run has earned him several historic moments, including the first-ever solo show for a Korean musician at The O2 Arena in London.

So far, Jin has dropped one single, “Astronaut,” and two solo EPs, “Happy” and “Echo,” on his own and amassed more than 3 billion streams on Spotify.