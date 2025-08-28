Global design firm Design Miami will land at Seoul's iconic Dongdaemun Design Plaza in September to bring together the world’s leading designers and shed light on the creativity of Korean craftsmanship with its first design fair in Asia.

Launched under the name “Design Miami.In Situ Seoul,” the new edition will mark the city's first major international collectible design event and run from Sept. 1 to 14, in collaboration with the Seoul Design Foundation.

The event consists of the design exhibition “Illuminated: A Spotlight on Korean Design” and the Design Talks Program in partnership with the Herald Design Forum 2025.

“At Design Miami, we are committed to presenting the best in collectible design, and Seoul is home to many celebrated and emerging designers who have been so integral to the evolution and expansion of this market. We look forward to igniting a cultural exchange between local and international design communities in this vibrant and multifaceted city,” said Jen Roberts, CEO of Design Miami.

Curated by acclaimed design expert Cho Hye-young, the exhibition “Illuminated: A Spotlight on Korean Design” will present more than 170 pieces of Korean design, inspired by the Korean word “jomyeong,” meaning “to illuminate.”

The exhibition will spotlight the trailblazing designers, from deeply local and traditional craftsmen to those who have opened global doors for the next generation and pioneered design innovations, according to the curator.

“This 'Design Miami.In Situ' exhibition comes at the perfect moment when Korean culture — spanning music, food, art, design and craft — is thriving as a global trendsetter,” Cho said.

Among the designers participating in the showcase is Jeong Da-hye, the winner of the 2022 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize. Inspired by traditional Korean millinery weaves, Jeong has developed a unique craft working with horsehair that she manipulates to create one-of-a-kind, three-dimensional objects.

The Design Talks Program consists of themed sections, such as Korean designers in the global art market as well as the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize’s role and purpose. It will be held Sept. 2 in collaboration with the Herald Design Forum at the Lawn Room of the DDP, with 150 participants.

Founded in 2011, the annual Herald Design Forum is one of the leading design forums in Asia, bringing together the world’s leading designers and architects.

The global design event coincides with Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul, which kick off Sept. 3 at Coex in Seoul. The two leading art fairs draw collectors and art experts from across the world every year.

Design Miami was founded in 2005, and the brand’s flagship Miami Beach fair takes place each December. Design Miami is expanding its global design forum to incorporate localized event formats, including its Paris fair, hosted in a locally specific architectural setting each October.