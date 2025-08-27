Immersive festival to feature music, gaming, food and travel experiences

A celebration of Japanese pop music and culture is set to land in Seoul next month with “J-Pop.ZIP 2025” opening at Space S50 in Seongdong-gu from Sept. 19 to 21, the event organizer Universal Music announced Wednesday.

The festival, which “compresses Japanese music and culture into one ZIP file for Korean fans,” promises an immersive cultural experience for visitors. Beyond live concerts, the three-day event will showcase a wide spectrum of Japanese pop culture, from music to gaming, food and travel.

Fans can expect curated listening corners highlighting the latest and classic J-Pop hits, alongside hands-on SEGA game zones. Booths will also introduce Japanese tourist destinations and regional specialties, while limited-edition “J-Pop.ZIP” merchandise and a themed food court will offer an authentic taste of Japan in the heart of Seoul.

Adding to the excitement, the program features performances by leading J-Pop artists as well as DJs known for mixing anime soundtracks, Vocaloid tracks and game music. Vocaloid is a singing voice synthesizer software product. Organizers say this lineup aims to reflect the diversity and creativity defining Japan’s contemporary pop culture.

The inaugural “J-Pop.ZIP,” held last year, drew more than 6,000 visitors with its Universal Music J-Pop exhibition, capsule toy booths and exclusive merchandise shops.

This year’s edition aims to expand its offerings with even more interactive corners and live attractions, heightening anticipation ahead of its September launch.

Admission is free for most areas, with separate paid tickets required for live performances. Concert tickets will go on sale at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.