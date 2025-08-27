Speculation resurfaces as TikTok clip shows possible apartment encounter; both remain silent on relationship status

Rumors linking BTS member Jimin and actress Song Da-eun resurfaced Wednesday after a short-form video, reportedly filmed and posted on Song’s TikTok account several months ago, went viral online.

The two-minute clip shows the actress surprising a man believed to be Jimin in front of an apartment elevator. The footage sparked speculation online that the two may have been spending time together at the BTS member’s residence in Seoul.

Jimin and Song have been the subject of dating rumors since 2022. Last May, Song uploaded an Instagram story containing a video that some fans claimed featured Jimin, fueling speculation that the two were seeing each other.

Online communities have since circulated posts pointing to alleged “evidence” of their relationship, including photos that appeared to be taken at the same locations and matching personal items. Song herself drew attention last year after sharing images of earphones labeled with both her and Jimin’s names, selfies wearing BTS merchandise and clips interpreted by fans as subtle references to the singer.

Neither Jimin nor Song has ever confirmed or denied the rumors. While Song has previously spoken about receiving malicious comments from members of the BTS’ fandom, Army, she has remained silent about the nature of her relationship with the idol.

Big Hit Music, BTS’ label, also declined to comment on the issue.