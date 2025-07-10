Jimin of BTS reached a 50-week milestone with his solo single “Who” on both Billboard’s Global 200 chart and the Global Excl. US chart dated July 12.

The lead track from his second solo album, “Muse,” ranked No. 108 on the former and No. 66 on the latter, after a chart-topping debut in 2023.

Jimin has become the first-ever Asian artist to have two songs with 50-week streaks on both charts.

His first song to log 50 frames on the charts was “Like Crazy,” which fronted his first solo set, “Face.” It is now spending 61 weeks on the Global 200 and 68 on the Global Excl. US, marking the longest run for a K-pop solo song.

“Like Crazy” is the first song ever from a K-pop solo artist to land atop Billboard’s Hot 100. “Who” stayed on the main songs chart for 33 weeks, the longest stay for a K-pop musician until last month, peaking at No. 12.