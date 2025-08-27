Traditionally, Koreans have thought of themselves as homogeneous people, despite the absence of solid evidence for this view. Unfortunately, this preconception has often led to many foreigners finding it difficult to integrate into Korean society.

However, these days things appear to be changing. Due to the significant influx of international students, immigrants and migratory workers, Koreans are now witnessing that their country is rapidly turning into a multicultural society. Accordingly, the question Koreans face now is: “Are we ready for such a dramatic change and a multicultural future?”

Recently, an American friend of mine sent me an article by Raphael Rashid, which was published in The Guardian under the title, “Integration classes and complaints offices: South Korea charts a path to a cohesive multicultural future.” The article begins: “As South Korea nears official multicultural status, Seoul wants newcomers to integrate — but they still face discrimination and prejudice.”

In the article, Rashid pointed out both the social change in Korea and the problems it entails. In places like Gonjiam Middle School, for example, these efforts are more focused and show how “South Korea is trying to actively shape these changes in its demographic makeup. Its approach, using services and outreach, promotes the country’s desire to cohesion, predictability and cultural unity.” The author went on to say that the process of “integration is not unfolding organically but is being carefully managed.”

Today, there are many foreign migrant workers residing in Korea. As Rachid notes, in Ansan, where the Banwol and Sihwa industrial complexes are located, “14 percent of the city’s population are foreign nationals from 117 countries, the highest proportion in the country. In the Wongok-dong neighborhood, the figure rises to 84 percent.” These workers are indispensable, especially in manufacturing and construction, which require manual labor. In Korea, there are also quite a few foreign housemaids and housecleaners whose presence is crucial for Korean housewives who have full-time jobs.

Moreover, as interethnic marriages have increased, the number of what Koreans call “multicultural homes” are rapidly increasing in Korean society. As interethnic children enroll in schools near their homes, some Korean schools, too, have become multicultural places these days. By the time they graduate from school and enter the job market, Korea will undoubtedly be a de facto multicultural society.

Indeed, the rapidly growing foreign population tells us that we must embrace immigrants as our own. In the past, Koreans perceived them as “labor units rather than as people seeking to build lives in the country,” as Rashid points out. However, Koreans are now changing and according to a survey, more than 60 percent of Koreans think of immigrants as neighbors these days. Although that is an encouraging sign of change, we must upgrade their status to the level of our friends or even as family members.

For that purpose, we must root out existing unfair mistreatment, abusive language and physical violence against them in the workplace. Also, we must put an end to discrimination, extortion and threats by their employers or foremen. We must improve their working conditions and protect them from possible industrial accidents, as well.

Perhaps, the most important thing is to produce an “alteration of consciousness,” so we do not harbor prejudices against migratory workers or immigrants. It is not easy to alter one’s consciousness, but it is necessary if we want to build an equal and better society. If we have biases against outsiders, foreign nationals or those who are different from us, we cannot accomplish the “rainbow coalition” in our forthcoming multicultural society.

We should know that bullying the weak is mean and cowardly. A brave man never picks on someone weaker than him. Migratory workers and immigrants are the "weak" in this sense, who need our help and support.

When we have power, we should protect the powerless, instead of oppressing or tormenting them. If we have an advantage, we should share it with those who do not possess it. An employer should take care of his employees and a leader should embrace and encourage his people, instead of threatening or exploiting them. We should model the virtues of noblesse oblige and act with decency and nobility.

We tend to criticize America, arguing that Korean Americans are often victimized by the racial prejudices of American society. Yet, we are generous about our own ethnic prejudice. If we do not want Korean Americans to be the victims of racial prejudice, we need to treat migrant workers or immigrants in our country without bias, too.

Currently, more than 200,000 international students from 155 countries are studying at Korean universities. Furthermore, Korea has decided to actively invite foreign specialists to boost artificial intelligence-related research and industry.

To live in a truly multicultural society, our consciousness should meet the change accordingly. We should embrace ethnic and cultural differences and turn our country into a global village where people of different origins and cultures live peacefully and harmoniously.

Kim Seong-kon

Kim Seong-kon is a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University and a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College. The views expressed here are the writer's own. — Ed.