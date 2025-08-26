BoyNextDoor’s second physical single in Japan, “Boylift,” topped Oricon’s Weekly Single Ranking, selling over 340,000 copies in the first week, according to the chart on Tuesday.

The sales figure is almost double the record it set with its debut single in Japan, “And,” last year.

The six-piece act is the first international artist to log over 300,000 in first-week sales and debut atop the weekly chart in Japan this year.

The main track, “Count To Love,” has topped Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking chart three times. The band will perform it on stage on a TBS music program next week. Next month, TV Asahi will run a three-week special featuring the band.

The Japan single album came out three months after BoyNextDoor's fourth EP “No Genre,” which swept all the Oricon albums charts.