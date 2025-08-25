Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Monday that South Korea does not have to read too much into US President Donald Trump's surprise remarks on his social media, asking for support for South Korean delegations, at a parliamentary meeting held hours before the summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Trump.

"We are aware of Trump's negotiation (tactics), so would it be best for us to trust and support the Lee administration's negotiation team? Any further overinterpretation is not necessary at this point," Kim said, in response to an inquiry on Trump remarks by Rep. Chun Ha-ram of the minor conservative Reform Party during a meeting of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Account Monday.

At the same parliamentary session, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho said, in response to Chun's question, that he "has long had the impression that Trump and Washington officials had a very distorted view of Lee."

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Monday that she "need(ed) to check first," in a briefing about 10 minutes after the post.

Trump's post on Truth Social read, "WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can't have that and do business there."

The post also read, "I am seeing the new President today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!"

According to Kang, Lee and six South Korean officials will enter the Oval Office, without elaborating who would accompany Lee. The summit is expected to last for about two hours, Kang added.