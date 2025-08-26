Impromptu gifts from both two sides: Pen used by Lee to sign White House guest book, photo of Trump surviving assassination attempt

A model of Korea's famous "turtle ship," a putter and "Make America Great Again" hats were prepared by President Lee Jae Myung for US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, but the American leader showed particular interest in what eventually became a gift off the list: a pen Lee brought to sign the White House guest book.

The first-ever in-person meeting between the leaders of the two countries wrapped up Monday in what was described as an "amicable and practical" summit, according to Lee's presidential office. Trump expressed willingness to reengage with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Lee encouraged him to play a "peacemaker role."

As the two leaders held a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump showed keen interest in the pen Lee used to sign the guest book.

"Are you going to take it back?" Trump asked jokingly, after saying he liked the pen for its thickness. Lee gestured with both hands for him to keep it and said, "It was made in Korea," adding, "It will be useful for the president's difficult signatures."

The pen, engraved with Korea's taegeuk symbol and "bonghwang," or feng huang, a mythological bird that symbolizes the South Korean presidency, was gifted to the US leader on the spot.

Gift list includes model of legendary warship

Lee's official gifts to Trump were revealed via a press release on Monday and included a model of the turtle ship used by the legendary Adm. Yi Sun-shin during a Japanese invasion in the 16th century. The battleship was a key component of Yi's undefeated Navy forces in the seven-year war during the Joseon era (1392-1910). The presidential office said the gift was to demonstrate the superb shipbuilding capabilities of Korea that incorporate tradition and modern technology.

The turtle ship also nods to cooperation in the shipbuilding industry between the two countries, which was a key item on the agenda in Monday's meeting, according to Lee's office. The model was built by master craftsperson Oh Jeong-cheol of HD Hyundai Industries, an engineer famous for his turtle ship models.

The other gifts were on a more personal level, such as a putter from local brand Gold Five. It is engraved with Trump's name and was custom-built for the US leader, who is 191 centimeters tall and an avid golfer.

The last item on the list was a pair of cowboy hats for the Trump and his wife, with the flags of South Korea and the US on the side and carrying the message "Make America Great Again" in the front. MAGA has been a political slogan for Trump throughout his presidential campaigns and presidential terms.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, during a later press briefing, said Trump commented that Lee was a "great person and great leader," adding he was a "warrior," while stressing the partnership between the two countries. A handwritten letter from Trump expressing the mutual support of South Korea and US was also handed to Lee, Kang said.

Photo of Trump surviving assassination attempt, 'MAGA' hat

Trump handed out to Lee and other guests from South Korea gifts from the White House, signing items such as his emblematic red MAGA cap. Other gifts included the menu of the luncheon between the two leaders and the challenge coin Trump started handing out in his administration. The blue and gold coin features the presidential seal on one side and "45th and 47th" under "President of the United States" on the other, referring to Trump's two terms as chief executive.

Lee also made a personal for a gift: the well-known photo of Trump thrusting his fist in the air after being shot during an open-air campaign stop in Pennsylvania in 2024. Trump was shot in the ear by a man whose motives remain largely unknown, as he was promptly shot and killed by Secret Service, but the image of Trump pumping his fist in the air as he shouted "Fight! Fight! Fight!" while being escorted off the stage quickly became iconic.

The same photo was presented to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during his visit to Washington in December, after Ishiba reportedly pointed at the picture and told Trump, "I thought that you must certainly have felt then that you were one chosen by God."

Trump reportedly signed the photo and gave it to Lee, with the message praising Lee for being "a great leader."