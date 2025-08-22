Wendy of Red Velvet has finalized destinations for her upcoming international tour -- her first as a solo singer -- her agency ASND announced Friday.

She will kick off the tour “W:ealive” in Seoul with two shows and visit seven more cities in Asia -- Tokyo, Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Macao and Manila -- and seven cities in the US through Jan. 17.

The singer is set to release an album next month as well, about a year and a half after she dropped her second solo EP, “Wish You Hell.” The previous set topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 21 regions.

Meanwhile, fellow Red Velvet member Joy brought out her first solo album “From Joy, With Love” last week, while Irene and Seulgi are touring Asia as a duo subunit and will perform live in Kuala Lumpur on Sept. 13.