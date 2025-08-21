The death of another firefighter who responded to the Itaewon crowd crush in 2022 has been belatedly made known to the media, marking the second such case among first responders to the tragedy.

The two cases have intensified concern over the psychological toll borne by first responders in the aftermath of the Itaewon disaster, which claimed 159 lives.

The man, in his 40s, had been with the Yongsan Fire Station at the time of the disaster and was found dead at his home on July 29, according to local reports.

Earlier this year, he transferred to a station in Goseong, South Gyeongsang Province. He took sick leave in March, citing trauma, but returned to work two months later.

He had also applied for state-recognized medical leave that would have provided treatment support for job-related trauma, but the request was denied.

His family is preparing to apply for his death to be recognized as in the line of duty, the reports said.

This news comes on the heels of the discovery of the body of another firefighter, in his 30s, who was also dispatched to the 2022 crowd crush.

He was found dead on Wednesday near an expressway overpass in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, after being missing for 10 days.

He was diagnosed with depression in December 2022 after the Itaewon disaster. In the years that followed, he received therapy and treatment from the National Fire Agency and the Incheon Fire Department.

Authorities said they will investigate the exact cause of death.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, contact South Korea's Suicide Crisis hotline at 109. For foreign language assistance to connect with mental health professionals, call Danuri Portal's helpline at 1577-1366.