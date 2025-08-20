A firefighter who responded to the Itaewon crowd crush in 2022 was found dead in a suspected suicide on Wednesday, after having been missing for 10 days.

His body was discovered beneath a bridge near an expressway in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, around 12:20 p.m., according to Siheung Police Station.

The firefighter, identified as a man in his 30s, had been diagnosed with depression in December 2022, following the Itaewon disaster, which claimed 159 lives. He received therapy and treatment provided by the National Fire Agency and the Incheon Fire Department in the following years.

He also recently suffered losses from cryptocurrency investments, according to local reports.

The authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of death.

Before he disappeared, the firefighter left a note on his phone: “I’m sorry for not being able to hold my head high before my family and friends.”

He left home on Aug. 9 and was last seen the next morning, around 2 a.m., driving through the South Incheon Tollgate. His car was later found abandoned on the shoulder near the tollgate, with his phone, wallet and other belongings inside. The last signal from his phone was traced to Seochang-dong, Incheon.

The 2022 Itaewon crowd crush was South Korea's worst such disaster, killing 159 people who were celebrating Halloween in the nightlife district in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, contact South Korea's Suicide Crisis hotline at 109. For foreign language assistance to connect with mental health professionals, call Danuri Portal's helpline at 1577-1366.