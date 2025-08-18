A firefighter who had reportedly been struggling with depression after being dispatched to the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush has been missing for eight days.

According to the Incheon Fire Department, the firefighter, in his 30s, left a note on his phone that read, “I’m sorry for not being able to hold my head high before my family and friends,” before losing contact.

He left his home on Aug. 9 and was last seen around 2 a.m. on Aug. 10, driving through the South Incheon Tollgate.

His car was later discovered parked on the shoulder of the road near the tollgate, with his phone, wallet and other belongings inside. The last signal from his phone was traced to Seochang-dong, Incheon.

Local media reported that he had been diagnosed with depression in December 2022 and was receiving treatment after the Itaewon disaster. In a past interview with local media, he described the traumatic experience in which 159 lives were lost, saying, “The bodies of the deceased were placed in the black-designated area, and dealing with it was overwhelming.”

The police have been conducting search operations since the missing person report was filed on Aug. 10, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

It remains unclear whether his medical history is directly linked to his disappearance, the police said on Sunday.

In the meantime, his family has been distributing flyers both online and offline in hopes of finding him.

According to the flyer, he was last seen wearing a Nike T-shirt, an Adidas baseball cap, white slippers and trousers. He is described as 178 centimeters tall, with broad shoulders and a muscular build.