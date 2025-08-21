Renault Korea is seeking to reassert its presence in the market with the launch of two new vehicles — the Grand Koleos, a midsize SUV, and the Scenic E-Tech 100% Electric. These are the company’s first new models in four years, following the release of the XM3 (now sold as Arkana).

The arrivals come as Renault pursues a broader global transformation. In recent years, the French automaker has drawn up an “International Gameplan,” aimed at strengthening its position in the midsize and upper-midsize segments while balancing investment in hybrid and electric models.

Reflecting that shift, Renault Korea in April unveiled its local brand transition under the banner of “Nouvelle Vague,” or “New Wave,” highlighting electrification, digital connectivity and safety.

The Grand Koleos is the first model to embody this updated direction. Positioned as a family-oriented midsize SUV, it emphasizes spaciousness, driving stability and safety features, while integrating advanced driver-assistance systems and enhanced connectivity. The model is also intended to demonstrate that Renault remains competitive in a crowded SUV market.

The Scenic E-Tech, meanwhile, represents the centerpiece of Renault Korea’s electrification push. Building on earlier efforts with the SM3 Z.E. and Zoe, the vehicle was developed on a dedicated EV platform by Renault’s electric-car subsidiary Ampere.

It incorporates the OpenR Link infotainment system and new digital connectivity features, underscoring Renault’s attempt to redefine the EV experience beyond basic electrification.

Both models also fit into Renault’s global strategy. With hybrid and electric vehicles increasingly deployed across markets, Korea has become a significant production and testing base thanks to its Busan plant, known for high-quality mixed production of different powertrains.

Industry observers see the Grand Koleos as a sign of Renault Korea’s renewed bid to compete in the SUV segment, while the Scenic is viewed as an indicator of the group’s longer-term transition to electrification. Together, they signal Renault’s intent to use the Korean market not just as a regional outpost, but as a strategic hub in its broader Asia-focused EV strategy.