In Arirang broadcast with K-pop stars and industry leaders, President Lee Jae Myung highlights economic impact of Korean culture

President Lee Jae Myung emphasized South Korea’s push to make cultural content a key national industry during a special broadcast that convened leading figures in the entertainment industry, including "KPop Demon Hunters" co-director Maggie Kang.

The televised special, titled “K-Pop: The Next Chapter,” aired Wednesday on Arirang TV, South Korea’s international public broadcaster. Hosted by TV personality Jang Sung-kyu, the episode featured Lee alongside Kang; Twice members Jihyo and Jeongyeon; producer-DJ R.Tee, known for crafting hits for Blackpink and Big Bang; and music critic Kim Young-dae.

During the program, Lee drew connections between K-pop and democracy.

“Political resistance usually manifests in burning and breaking with violence, but in Korea, people fight with light sticks, music and dance,” he said. “From the outside, it may seem unfamiliar, but in the end, that way is beautiful and becomes a source of strength."

Referencing historical roots, Lee added, “Even in ancient Chinese records, it is written that ‘the people of the Korean Peninsula excel in song and dance.’ During the Japanese colonial era, Kim Koo also dreamed of a nation strong in culture. Koreans are a people who, even when facing hardships, have overcome them through humor and art.”

Lee also pointed to culture’s economic potential, noting that, unlike traditional industries, it requires few raw materials. He stressed that video, animation, music and drama carry immense growth opportunities, while sectors like K-food and K-beauty are also poised for major global expansion.

Positioning cultural content as a core national industry, Lee linked its potential to Korea’s broader vision of becoming a “cultural powerhouse."

“Korea may not be rich in natural resources, but our people are our greatest resource. … Going forward, there will be limits to material abundance. The next stage will be about fulfilling cultural desires, which will become an important task for the future,” Lee said.

The full episode can be watched on Arirang TV’s official YouTube channel.