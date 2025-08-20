SK On-Ford joint battery venture in Kentucky seeks customer diversification amid lagging EV growth

BlueOval SK, a 50:50 joint venture between Korean battery maker SK On and American automaker Ford, has finally begun commercial production of electric vehicle batteries at its first Kentucky plant amid the prolonged stagnation of the EV market growth.

According to BlueOval SK on Tuesday, its first-ever battery to be delivered to Ford rolled off the assembly line at the Kentucky 1 factory in Glendale. The batteries from this production will power the American automaker’s electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning.

“We are proud to build batteries at our Kentucky 1 facility that will power next-generation electric vehicles,” BlueOval SK CEO Michael Adams said. “The start of production is a significant milestone that strengthens our position in the electric vehicle battery market.”

BlueOval SK added that the Kentucky 1 plant will also produce batteries for Ford’s current E-Transit electric van.

SK On and Ford joined hands to set up BlueOval SK in 2022 as they announced a $11.4 billion investment to build three battery production facilities: two in Glendale, Kentucky and one in Stanton, Tennessee.

“Today, Kentucky marks a historic milestone four years in the making as production officially begins at two of the largest battery plants in the world, set to deliver EV batteries that will transform the automotive industry and the future of our commonwealth,” said Kentucky Governor Andrew Beshear.

“This remains the single largest investment in the history of our state, and it sparked a surge of new investment and job announcements that placed Kentucky at the center of EV-related innovation. I am grateful to Ford and SK On leaders for believing in Kentucky and our workforce.”

The joint venture’s first commercial production has been delayed due to the EV market’s slower-than-anticipated growth rate over the last few years. Ford announced earlier this month that it will delay the launch of two new EVs — next-generation models of the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit — to 2028 but instead shift focus to smaller, more affordable cars to launch a midsize, four-door electric pickup in 2027.

With the stalling EV demand, Adams, CEO of BlueOval SK, said in an interview with Bloomberg that both SK On and Ford are looking for opportunities for new business and securing new clients is “fairly high.” There have been rumors that BlueOval SK was nearing a contract to sell batteries to Nissan, but no confirmations were made.